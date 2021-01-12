Record number of Covid-19 patients in Borders hospitals

Hospitals in the Scottish Borders have recorded the highest number of patients being treated for coronavirus since the pandemic started.

NHS Borders say there are now 53 patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 being cared for across hospitals in the Borders, five of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health board is urging residents to 'stay at home' after cases of coronavirus continue to surge across the area. They say many of these cases are the new variant strain of the virus which is highly contagious.

302 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last seven days.

53 people with confirmed or suspected coronavirus being treated in Borders hospitals.

5 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Over the past seven days, 302 new confirmed cases of the virus have been registered in the Borders. Despite a drop on the previous week, the number of patients becoming seriously poorly with Covid-19 continues to increase.

Three wards are dedicated to coronavirus patients in the Border General Hospital, in Melrose, and health bosses say they are ready to open a fourth to cope with increased demand.

Credit: PA

Dr Tim Patterson, Director of Public Health, is reminding everyone not to be complacent. He said: “There are high rates of infection across the population including younger age groups, and we are seeing patients of all ages requiring hospital treatment for Covid.

“We remain in lockdown across mainland Scotland. You must follow the Scottish Government advice and stay at home. If you do not mix with people you cannot come into contact with the virus – it is as simple as that. The actions we all take now will enable us to emerge from this very challenging period as soon as we can.

“It is important for physical and mental health to get outside for exercise if you can. However if you do leave your house for exercise please remember that you can only meet up with one other person from one other household, and you must maintain social distancing whilst you are together. If the place you go to is busy then please leave and go somewhere else."