Warning for heavy snow in parts of Cumbria and Southern Scotland

Children are pulled in sledges through the snow in Nenthead, 2019. Credit: PA

The Border region is bracing itself for more bad weather as a warning for heavy snow has been issued.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy snow across most of Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders from 0800 Wednesday to 2100 on Thursday.

The weather service has said: "Heavy snow may affect parts of the warning area, with possible significant travel disruption."

What to expect

  • Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, especially across higher routes, with potential for road closures.

  • Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

  • Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

  • Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be dangerous or even impassable, posing a greater risk of injuries and accidents.