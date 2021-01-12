Warning for heavy snow in parts of Cumbria and Southern Scotland
The Border region is bracing itself for more bad weather as a warning for heavy snow has been issued.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy snow across most of Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders from 0800 Wednesday to 2100 on Thursday.
The weather service has said: "Heavy snow may affect parts of the warning area, with possible significant travel disruption."
What to expect
Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, especially across higher routes, with potential for road closures.
Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel
Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be dangerous or even impassable, posing a greater risk of injuries and accidents.