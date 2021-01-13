On tonight's programme - stricter lockdown rules are on the way as Scotland's COVID death toll passes 7,000.

The South of Scotland continues to be badly hit. Five more residents die at a Stranraer care home. But the Health Secretary promises the vaccination programme is being scaled up rapidly. The government is aiming to offer jags to 400,000 people a week by the end of February. We report on all of the latest COVID developments and Peter MacMahon gets analysis from this week's commentators - The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Rachel Watson from The Daily Mail.