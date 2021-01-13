Six Stranraer care home residents die after testing positive for Covid-19

A further five residents at a care home in Dumfries and Galloway have died after contracting coronavirus.

Six people have passed away and 41 out of 42 staff members have tested positive after an outbreak of the virus at Thorney Croft Care Home in Stranraer.

The home, Community Integrated Care and Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership say they have been working together to ensure all necessary plans and protocols are in place to manage the situation.

A spokesman for Community Integrated Care said: “We continue to implement extensive infection control measures and have deployed additional senior leadership support to be based in the home.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Local Authority, Public Health teams and the Care Inspectorate to ensure that we are taking all necessary steps to protect everyone within the home and provide the practical and emotional support needed.”

