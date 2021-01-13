Tributes paid to 'kind' Carlisle hospital electrician who died of coronavirus

Tributes have been paid to a 'kind' electrician who has died after contracting coronavirus.

North Cumbria Integrated Care announced on Wednesday that Michael Wilson, who worked in the estates team based at Carleton Clinic, passed away on 9 January after battling the virus.

He left behind a wife and his two children Harry, 12 and Arabella, 7.

A statement from the trust said: "There are no words sufficient to describe our loss, however, we wanted to express the high regard and esteem Michael was held in by his colleagues and wider staff within the Trust.

"Michael was known to be a most generous spirited man who was kind, cheerful and always there to support those around him.

"His professionalism and character were such a positive asset to our local NHS, he was a fully valued member of the team and will be very sadly missed by all his colleagues and those he knew across the Trust."Our thoughts are with his wife Kimberley, his two children Harry, 12 and Arabella, 7, and their wider family and friends.