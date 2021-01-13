Credit: Marie Drozdowicz

AMBER SNOW WARNING 3pm Wednesday - 10am Thursday

Rain will turn to snow across Scotland on Wednesday afternoon and evening, initially on high ground, but increasingly to lower levels.

During Wednesday evening and night the risk of snow will extend southwards into more of northern England. 10 to 20 cm snow is likely to accumulate above 200 metres with greater amounts at higher elevations.

Amounts at low levels (below 100 metres) are less certain, but 5 to 10 cm is likely in some places by Thursday morning. Snow will persist into Thursday morning, slowly dying out during the afternoon.

What to expect

Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers

Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely

There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Weather warnings for snow & ice

YELLOW SNOW & ICE WARNING until 9pm Thursday

An area of rain pushing north-eastwards is expected to turn snow in places as it encounters colder air across Scotland and parts of northern England.

At first the main hazard may be of rain falling onto frozen surfaces leading to ice, especially on higher level routes. However snow becomes more likely later Wednesday and at least for a time on Thursday.

Heavier snowfall is more likely above 100 m in Scotland and above 200 m in England, where 5-10 cm of snow may accumulate, possibly 20 cm on highest routes.

At lower levels, 2 - 5 cm of snow may accumulate in places, but the situation remains finely balanced, with the possibility that most lower-lying areas in northern England see rain or sleet rather than snow.