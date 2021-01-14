Cumbria experiences worst week for Covid infections so far in pandemic

Cumbria has experienced it worst week for new Covid-19 infections in the pandemic so far.

3,489 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the week ending 8 January – a 39% rise on the previous week.

Infections rates are high across the county, especially in Carlisle where the infection rate was 1,151 per 100,000 population.

Hospitals remain under intense pressure, particularly in the north of the county where there has been a 63% increase in the number of COVID-19 patients since last week. There are now around 270 people being treated in north Cumbrian hospitals.

Sadly, a further 59 people have died from COVID-19 in the seven days to 12 January.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cumbria since the start of the pandemic to 833.

The full weekly COVID-19 situation report can be found here.

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health, said the county remains "in an extremely serious situation".

"In the very latest provisional data, there are some early signs that the rate of increase in new infections may be slowing, but the infection rate is still very high.

“Even if that trends continues, we can expect the very high numbers of people requiring hospital care, and increasing deaths, to continue for some weeks. This is putting our local NHS system under intense pressure."

I cannot stress strongly enough how important it is that we all follow the lockdown rules. The virus spreads when people come into contact, we must do everything we can to stop unnecessary contact with other people. Where being in contact with others is unavoidable, keep your distance, wear a mask, wash your hands – it does make a difference. Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health

A study by Public Health England (PHE) released on Thursday 14 January, found antibodies from past infection provide 83% protection against reinfection for at least five months.

It means people who had coronavirus in the first wave could now catch it again.

Since June, PHE has been testing tens of thousands of healthcare workers across the UK for new coronavirus infections and antibodies.

318,445 vaccines have been administered in the North West Credit: PA

High street pharmacies have begun rolling out Covid vaccines, as the virus death toll across the UK climbed above 100,000.

Boots and Superdrug branches are among the six stores across England able to administer the jabs from Thursday 14 January, while the government aims to hit its target of vaccinating all people in the four most vulnerable groups by the middle of next month.