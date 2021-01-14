Hazardous weather conditions causes major travel disruption across Cumbria

Slow down - that's the message from Cumbria Police warning motorists to careful on the roads and watch out for ice on untreated surfaces across the region.

Heavy snow and rain overnight has caused several road traffic collisions, including a serious accident on the A66 near to Stainton, Penrith.

Following the incident, Highways England are now implementing road closures at Penruddock and Rheged, and the police force say the road will be "closed for some time". Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Cumbria county Council says its gritters will continue to work throughout the day to clear affected roads. The 'Cumbria Gritters' Twitter account warned of extremely hazardous driving conditions in Alston, Kirkby Stephen and Shap.

The council's gritting service says it treated 2,200 miles of road, using 176 tonnes salt in the last 24 hours. The official Twitter account said, "Our teams dealt with some of the worst freezing ice we've seen for many years".

Council has warned of awful conditions on A592 at Kirkstone Pass Credit: @CumbriaGritters, Twitter

Earlier, train lines were disrupted due to a landslip between Oxenholme Lake District and Windermere. Northern rail services were affected for several hours until the route was cleared.

Passengers travelling between Whitehaven and Carlisle have been warned the service is suspended in both directions due to flooding on the line.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice until 9pm this evening.