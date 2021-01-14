Police appealing for witnesses following fatal collision on A66

A man has died following a fatal collision on the A66 at Stainton, near Penrith, Cumbria Police has confirmed.

Officers were called out to Baron’s Hill at around 7:20am on Thursday 14 January, to the report of a two-vehicle collision involving a Jaguar F-type and HGV.

The driver of the Jaguar was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and they are being supported by police officers at this time.

The driver of the HGV a man suffered minor injuries.

Following the incident, Highways England implemented road closures at Penruddock and Rheged, warning the road would be "closed for some time".

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information or witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 15 of 14th January 2021.

Elsewhere in the county, police have warned of extremely hazardous driving conditions.

Cumbria county Council says its gritters will continue to work throughout the day to clear affected roads. The 'Cumbria Gritters' Twitter account warned of dangerous driving conditions in Alston, Kirkby Stephen and Shap. The council's gritting service says it treated 2,200 miles of the region's roads, using 176 tonnes salt in the last 24 hours.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice until 9pm this evening.