Work could start on the creation of a coal mine in west Cumbria by the end of the year, according to the Mayor of Copeland, Mike Starkie.

Woodhouse Colliery, off the coast of St. Bees, would be the new first deep mine in Britain in the last thirty years.

Earlier this month, the Government announced it won't intervene in the proposals - but environmental campaigners are promising to continue their fight against it.

The county council will now complete the planning process.

Objectors say the mine will increase the UK's carbon emissions and go against the Government's pledge for the country to reduce its carbon footprint.

The mayor says he cannot now see those objections succeeding."There's a six week period from the (time the) minister made the announcement last week but I can't see what's left to object about that hasn't been dealt with now.

"So hopefully it's full steam ahead and we can have this long awaited benefit for west Cumbria up and running very soon."

