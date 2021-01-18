Two Conservative MPs in Cumbria are calling on the Government to extend higher benefit payments.

The £20-a-week increase to Universal Credit was put in place last year to help people through the pandemic, but is due to finish at the end of March.

Tory MPs have been instructed to abstain from a vote on extending an uplift in Universal Credit, saying a decision has not yet been made on whether the increase should continue.

Carlisle MP John Stevenson and Workington's Mark Jenkinson are part of a group of northern Tories who want the uplift to continue.

Speaking to ITV Border, Mr Stevenson said: "Our view is when it comes to Universal Credit, that's been very helpful over the last 10-12 months, and we would like to see it continue, unless until we've got through this pandemic.

"The Government have got the opportunity to really access what the economic Covid impact has had on our economy, then they can make a judgement then.

"They've given so much support for so many people, we just think it would be prudent and sensible to continue that support for a bit longer."

The Government says it is instructing MPs to abstain because it has not yet set out whether the increase will be extended passed April, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak due to announce this year's spending with his Budget in March.