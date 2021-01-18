Jim Clark Rally 2021 cancelled due to pandemic

Organisers of a popular rally in the Scottish Borders have cancelled this year's event.

The Duns based closed-road Jim Clark Rally, planned for 28th – 30th May 2021, will not go ahead due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The event, named after famous borderer and Scotland's first Formula 1 Motor Racing Champion Jim Clark, was also called off in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Dan Wright, Chairman of the Jim Clark Rally, said “Sadly, it has simply has not been possible to guarantee that the event could go ahead due to the uncertainty over when current lockdown restrictions will end.

"We have been working closely with Scottish Borders Council, Police Scotland and other stakeholders in recent weeks and a large amount of time, effort and investment have already gone into the planning of the event, which was all set to be another superb rally."

Organisers have pledged to return in 2022.