Region's biggest vaccine centre so far opens at Queen of the South Arena

Video report by Lewis Warner

The region's biggest vaccination centre so far has opened at the Queen of the South Arena in Dumfries.

The local health board who are operating the site say all of those over 80 should have received their jab before the end of the month.

Only then will the vaccination programme move on to those aged 75-80 from the 1st February. Then it is the turn of those aged 70-75 in the final two weeks of next month.

It comes after a rise in COVID patients in Dumfries and Galloway meant the NHS had to open two additional wards at the Mountainhall Treatment Centre.

The wards will care for non-COVID patients - in order to relieve pressure at the Royal Infirmary.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway Chief Operating Officer Julie White said: “Doing this helps ensure we retain capacity in our system not just to manage COVID, but also to meet the many other urgent and emergency health requirements within our region.

“We also continue to provide treatment to both COVID and non-COVID patients at Galloway Community Hospital in Stranraer, and four cottage hospitals have been earmarked previously to serve as COVID step-down facilities should they be required.”

Mountainhall Treatment Centre Credit: ITV News

Today, plans to boost the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine were unveiled on both sides of the border.

In Scotland, the British Army will help set up 80 coronavirus vaccination centres as part of the largest peacetime resilience operation carried out by the armed forces.

Soldiers will organise vaccine delivery to the sites, prepare storage for medicines and equipment, how to register and record patients as well as sorting car parking and traffic flow around the sites.

In England those aged 70 and over, as well as people listed as clinically extremely vulnerable, will begin receiving offers of a coronavirus vaccine this week.

It is another step toward the government achieving its goal of vaccinating the top four most vulnerable groups by mid-February, which the government hopes will allow it to begin easing off some lockdown restrictions.