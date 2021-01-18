Thousands raised for family of man who died in Lillyhall incident

Tens of thousands of pounds have been raised for the family of a man who died after an incident at an industrial estate in West Cumbria.

Emergency services were called out to Lillyhall in Workington on Friday morning. It was later confirmed that a young worker died at the scene. The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the incident.

The man has been named locally as Cameron Taylor, from Whitehaven. A CrowdFunding page has raised more than £37,000 for his family.

His rugby club Kells ARLFC released a statement on Twitter which read: " It is with great sadness to say this. One of our young open age players Cameron Taylor aged 20, has tragically passed away this morning. We are all in total shock and our thoughts are with Tadge's family, team mates and friends at this time. RIP marra."

Whitehaven Rugby League also paid tribute to the young man: “All at Whitehaven Rugby League are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Cameron Taylor. Cameron was a well known and well respected young amateur rugby league player.”