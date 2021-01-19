First Minister set to give update on Scotland’s lockdown

The Scottish Government is expected to announce later today whether the current coronavirus restrictions will continue into February.

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has indicated that new restrictions are unlikely to be added, but her cabinet will decide how long the existing regulations should last.

Ministers are also reviewing whether schools can reopen to pupils at the beginning of next month.

Around 2,000 people are currently being treated for coronavirus in Scotland’s hospitals.

Another 1429 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, but no more deaths have been recorded – although registration offices are closed at weekends.

More on this as we get it.