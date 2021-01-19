Highest number of Covid-related deaths recorded in Cumbria since last April

There were 65 deaths in Cumbria in the week ending 8 January, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.That is the highest number since April 2020, and an increase from 29 the previous week, though Officer for National Statistics say figures around the Christmas period should be treated with caution.

It comes as figures show an estimated one in eight people in England had had Covid-19 by December last year.

A total of 6,057 deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week ending January 8 involving coronavirus.

This is up from 3,144 deaths in the week to January 1 and is the highest weekly figure since the week ending April 24.

The ONS said the number of registrations will have been affected by the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day bank holidays.

More than a third (34.1%) of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to January 8 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.