Scotland’s lockdown extended until middle of February

Scotland is to remain in lockdown until at least the middle of February, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Schools, non-essential shops and most hospitality businesses have been closed since early January, with the ‘stay at home’ message now in law.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister said: "It is for all these reasons that the Cabinet decided this morning to maintain the restrictions which are currently in place.

"That means that the lockdown restrictions - including the strict stay-at-home requirement - will remain in place across mainland Scotland and some island communities until at least the middle of February."

The Island of Barra, which has seen a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, has moved from level 3 to level 4 in an effort to suppress infection rates.

Sturgeon said: "This means that the same lockdown restrictions - including the stay at home except for essential purposes requirement already in place on mainland Scotland - will apply there too."

The First Minister also announced that Schools in Scotland will remain closed until mid-February.

Updating MSPs, Ms Sturgeon said the risks of community transmission of Covid-19 had forced the Cabinet to delay the opening.

Initially, schools were meant to emerge from Scotland's second lockdown on February 1.

Ms Sturgeon said: "The Cabinet decided today that - except for vulnerable and key worker children - school and nursery premises will remain closed until mid-February."

The situation will be reviewed on 2nd February, the First Minister said, adding: "If it is at all possible, as I very much hope it will be, to begin even a phased return to in-school learning in mid-February, we will."

