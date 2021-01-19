Credit: West Cumbria Mining

There is a "slight tension" between Government climate policy and the approval of a new coal mine, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted.

But he defended the decision by Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick not to challenge a planning application for a new coal mine in Cumbria, which will be used to extract coking coal for steel production.

The move comes as the UK prepares to hold a crucial international Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, and when its domestic agenda is pushing to phase out coal from the power sector as early as 2024.

Campaigners, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, have criticised the go-ahead for the coal mine, warning it undermines the Government's claims it is committed to cut emissions to net zero by 2050.

Making his first appearance in front of the parliamentary Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee since being appointed as Business Secretary earlier this month, Mr Kwarteng was quizzed on the issue.

Climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg. Credit: PA

Responding to the committee's chairman Darren Jones, who said it "surely wasn't the right thing the country", Mr Kwarteng highlighted the difference between "thermal coal" burned for electricity and coking coal used in industrial processes.

Coal creates carbon dioxide emissions when burned for energy and also when used for steel making and other industrial processes such as cement.

Mr Kwarteng said: "There was a debate in the Government about what we could do about this, but this was a local planning decision.

"And the argument, I think is a fair one, which says we have steel processes, we have industrial processes which use coking coal and if we don't have sources of coking coal in the UK we will be importing those anyway.

"So the real mission, my mission as Secretary of State is to try and decarbonise the industrial process."

He pointed to a forthcoming industrial decarbonisation strategy and a green steel fund which was encouraging manufacturers to decarbonise their processes.

But he told the committee: "You are quite right that there is a slight tension between the opening of this mine and our intention to decarbonise."

Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth Kwasi Kwarteng. Credit: PA

Friends of the Earth coal campaigner Tony Bosworth said: "Giving the go-ahead to a new coal mine does more than create a slight tension with climate policy, it drives a coach and horses through it.

"As the UK Government prepares to host this year's crucial climate summit, its hopes of showing global leadership have been severely dented by this short-sighted decision."

Dr Doug Parr, chief scientist for Greenpeace UK, said: "Building back better means supporting the low-carbon production technologies that steelmakers have developed and giving UK industry a viable future, not digging ourselves further into our high-carbon hole."

Earlier in the hearing Mr Kwarteng's predecessor as business secretary Alok Sharma, who has taken on the role of Cop26 president full time, was quizzed about the Government's £27 billion commitment to new roads, and to new homes which do not meet zero carbon standards, both of which have also been criticised by environmentalists.

Mr Sharma did not address the funding for new roads, instead pointing to the Government's commitment to phasing out new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, support for charge points and "gigafactories" to produce new batteries and incentives for people to buy electric vehicles.

"I believe in carrot rather than stick, where you incentivise people to make a change, that is absolutely the best way forward," he said.