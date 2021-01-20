Dumfries & Galloway records worst week for COVID deaths

Dumfries & Galloway has recorded its worst week for COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

Data from National Records of Scotland shows in the second week of January, 20 people died with coronavirus mentioned on their death certificate. The previous peak was 12 deaths at the end of March 2020.

Nationally, the death toll of those who had tested positive stands at 5468, however weekly figures on suspected Covid-19 deaths recorded by NRS suggest the most up-to-date total is at least 7448.

On Wednesday, NRS revealed there were 368 deaths linked to Covid registered between January 11 and 17, down 23 from the previous week.

Of these, the majority were in hospital at 240, with 97 in care homes, 27 at home or in a non-institutional setting, and four in other institutions.

NRS also revealed there were 6324 more deaths in Scotland in 2020 than the average over the previous five years.

The statistics body found the provisional total number of deaths registered over the year was 64,084.

This compares to an average of 57,760 over the previous five years, resulting in 6324 excess deaths.

Of the 6834 deaths involving Covid-19 between March and December 2020, 93% had at least one pre-existing condition.