Five men from Carlisle were handed Covid-19 fixed penalty notices and are being investigated for alleged poaching offences.

Police stopped the group at North Stainmore near Kirkby Stephen on Sunday 17 January.

Officers say they broke coronavirus restrictions by travelling in the same car. The men were given on the spot Fixed Penalty Notices for breaching Coronavirus restrictions and remain under investigation in relation to poaching offences.

Inspector for Eden, Peter Aiston, said: “Poaching offences are always taken seriously by the Constabulary. However, in this case, the incident is aggravated by the men also breaching the Coronavirus regulations which are in place to stop the spread of the virus here in Cumbria.

“The men were all from separate addresses but travelled together in a single vehicle, putting their own health at risk.

“Cumbria Police would urge anyone with knowledge of poaching offences taking place to contact police immediately.”