Flood warnings in place across Cumbria and Southern Scotland

A number of flood warnings and alerts are in place across Cumbria and the south of Scotland, as Storm Christoph moves in.

Weather warnings for heavy rain are in force across the region, and the unsettled conditions could also bring significant flooding, high winds and snowfall as the storm engulfs the UK.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for the area, which is expected to last until early Thursday morning.

SEPA has issued a flood alert for the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway, this means there is potentially going to be flooding on low-lying land and roads. There could also be disruption to travel.

Botcherby Bridge webcam, Carlisle.

In Cumbria, five flood warnings are currently (9:30am) in place for:

A further 18 flood alerts have been issued, including:

Honister Pass in Cumbria saw 77mm of rain between midnight and 6pm on Tuesday, according to Environment Agency figures.

Simon Partridge, a Met Office forecaster, said the storm meant that some areas could see double the average amount of monthly rainfall over a few days.

He said: “It’s not a traditional sort of storm, it’s going to be windy but it’s not based on the wind strength at all, it’s really down to the disruption that’s being caused by rain.

“There are already parts of Cumbria that have already seen over 80mm of rain since midnight on Tuesday and there’s a large number of places that have seen 50mm, and we are going to see further rain over the next 24 to 36 hours.

“Those areas that have seen between 50mm and 70mm already, the warning is out until midday on Thursday, so an extremely long period, but by then we could see up to 150mm to possibly 200mm of rainfall."

More to follow.