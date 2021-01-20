Half of patients in Cumbria's hospitals have Covid-19

Half of patients being cared for Cumbria's hospitals have coronavirus, it has been revealed.

North Cumbria Integrated Care, the trust that runs hospitals in the north of the county, say the first week in January was the worst week for new COVID-19 infections, with 3,499 recorded.

This brought 'extraordinary pressure' on health and care services, which health bosses say they have never experienced before.

Dr Rod Harpin, Medical Director at NCIC said, “Over half the patients we are caring for in hospital now have COVID. With the actions we have put in place as a system, it means that when patients come to hospital, they tend to be sicker which puts additional pressure on our services such as intensive care.

"We are managing this well with our regional partners on a case by case basis. We’ve had no choice in taking some decisions around suspending routine and planned care while we are at the height of the pandemic, but we want to assure you that if you are invited to an appointment or have an urgent medical need, services are here for you.”

ICU, Cumberland Infirmary. Credit: NCIC

The trust say despite increased pressure in hospitals, the message is clear that anyone who needs urgent medical help should still feel confident that services are there for them.

Dr Colin Patterson, lead GP for NHS North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "There is no doubt that this is one of the most challenging times for general practice, and it remains a priority to ensure that people still have access to the care they need, while vaccinating our most vulnerable members of the community.”

Director of Public Health Colin Cox says the number are starting to go down, but the county is still not out of the woods yet.

Cumbria's Director of Public Health Colin Cox. Credit: ITV News

Colin Cox, Director of Public Health for Cumbria County Council added, “The arrival of the vaccine and the speed and scale of the vaccination programme here in Cumbria is providing us all with some much needed optimism to get coronavirus under control.

"But for now, in order to protect the NHS and ensure that it can keep providing appropriate care across the County, we all need to be rigorous about following the lockdown rules in order to keep driving down the rate of infection in Cumbria.”