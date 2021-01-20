Region represented in Scotland Six Nations squad

The region is well represented in the Scotland Six Nation's squad, announced today.

Captain Stuart Hogg is joined by fellow Hawick alumni Darcy Graham and Rory Sutherland, as well as Carlisle's Chris Harris and Gary Graham.

Bath centre Cameron Redpath, 21-year-old former student of Sedburgh School, has also been selected in Gregor Townsend's 35-man squad.

Scotland are due to begin their campaign with the Calcutta Cup clash with England on the 6th February subject to Covid restrictions.

Credit: PA

Speaking on the squad selection Gregor Townsend said: “As coaches we have selected a group which we believe can build on the work our players put in throughout the recent Autumn Nations Cup campaign and kick on again in terms of performance levels.

“The depth we have across the squad enables us to bring in some new players who have excelled in recent weeks and others who we believe can perform at Test level.

“Our tournament gets off to a fantastic start with a fixture we look forward to every year against England and the opportunity to win back the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham.

“We are very aware how different this year’s competition will be due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it also provides a huge amount of positivity and enjoyment for millions of supporters and we are looking forward to contesting every match and giving this championship our very best.”