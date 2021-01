Video report by Ryan Dollard

A man from West Cumbria is taking on the challenge of a lifetime to raise money for two charities close to his heart.

With Covid putting a lot of pressure on fundraising at the moment Gary McKee, from Cleator Moor, dug the trainers out of the cupboard. He will run 110 marathons in 110 days to raise funds for Macmillan and West Cumbria Hospice at Home.