A further four residents have died after testing positive for coronavirus at a care home in Stranraer.

The outbreak at Thorney Croft has seen 45 staff members and 45 residents test positive for the virus, and ten people living at the home have died.

Martin McGuigan, Managing Director at Community Integrated Care, said: “Our teams continue to work tirelessly, alongside the local authority and public health teams, to implement extensive infection prevention measures to manage this outbreak.

"Our hearts go out to the loved ones of our residents, as well as our colleagues. We are continuing to provide practical and emotional support to everyone at this very difficult time.”

More to follow.