Police confirm man, 52, killed at Annan building site

Police have confirmed that a man has died at a building site in Dumfries and Galloway.

Officers say they responded to calls at 9:45am this morning after reports of a mast having fallen on a 52-year-old man on Hallmeadow Place, Annan.

Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Enquiries into the incident will be carried out alongside the Health and Safety Executive. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

More on this as we get it.