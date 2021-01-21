On the programme - signs of hope in bringing coronavirus back under control but the local health service still faces huge pressures. The Medical Director at NHS Dumfries and Galloway tells Representing Border the situation is unprecedented and the most serious he's known. Also on the programme we consider the future of Scottish Agriculture after Brexit. How might radically restructured funding change the face of farming? And Peter MacMahon speaks to Monica Lennon, the candidate for the Scottish Labour leadership not ruling out a second independence referendum.

