Veteran urges older generation to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Video report by Bruce McKenzie

A 96-year-old army veteran from Dumfries and Galloway is urging his generation to take up the invitation for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Across the region, 14 GP practices are now set to help deliver jabs and 22 venues, in the form of town halls and sports centres, are already being employed by NHS teams to provide jabs for the over 80s.

A total of 11,448 vaccinations had taken place within Dumfries and Galloway.

Baird is urging his generation to take up the invitation to have their Covid vaccine. Credit: ITV News

Baird Matthews got his jab in Newton Stewart and he's been telling ITV Border why it is vital others follow suit. He said: "It was beautifully organised and so polite and pleasant. There was no pain, nothing. I couldn't criticise them. I was very grateful for it.

"What I want to emphasise is that I hope that what we're doing now might be helpful in influencing these people of my own age who are refusing to take this vaccine. So hopefully this may help."

In a colourful career Baird was the youngest Major in the British Army at just 21, serving in India. But he says the pandemic is like nothing else in his lifetime.

Baird was the youngest Major in the British Army at just 21. Credit: Family photo

He said: "Quite extraordinary. I think unique, of all the things I've seen because it's world wide. Even the world wars weren't completely world-wide, this was completely world-wide. Quite strange. Quite amazing."

Baird says getting the jab will give his generation their freedom back - but there's been plenty to keep him busy in lockdown. After more than 70 years in the law, he's still works on a legal case every day.

From his wartime service to his legal battles, Baird has faced a few challenges in his 96 years. Getting the jab this week means hopefully coronavirus won't be another.