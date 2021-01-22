Historic Hawick Common Riding set to be held virtually for second year

Hawick Common Riding will not go ahead for a second year due to coronavirus.

The organising committee has received a letter from the Scottish Border's Council, which says it would be "extremely challenging" and "unlikely" for the traditional riding event to take place due to restrictions.

Organisers met virtually last night (21 January) and decided they will aim to deliver a virtual event.

The letter from Scottish Borders Council’s joint Acting Chief Executive, David Robertson, says Scotland's five tier protection system will be in place throughout 2021.

It says the country would need to be in a Level 0 tier or Level 1 for an event to take place and there would be controls around numbers of people attending and the format.

Events are generally not permitted at Level 2 and above.

The likelihood of a traditional Common Riding with mass gathering events in May and June would be extremely challenging, and unlikely given the controls you would need to operate in under the 5-tier system. David Robertson, Scottish Borders Council’s joint Acting Chief Executive

The letter continues to say there could be opportunities for more events later in the year.

It is too early at this stage to predict any changes to the controls within the 5-tier system as a consequence of the mass vaccination programme, but we are hopeful that as the programme advances then we may see more opportunities for events to take place later in the year. David Robertson, Scottish Borders Council’s joint Acting Chief Executive

Hawick Common Riding Committee SCIO says first and foremost it must ensure the safety of all those participating in its events.