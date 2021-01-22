Mass COVID-19 testing for everyone in Langholm and Canonbie

Mass COVID-19 testing is being made available to everyone living or working in Langholm and Canonbie in Dumfries & Galloway.

Due to a spike in infections, everyone living in the DG13 and DG14 postcode areas is being asked to get a test – regardless as to whether or not they are currently experiencing symptoms.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership Chief Officer Julie White said: “We’re still continuing to identify a large number of new COVID-19 cases across the region through our ongoing testing arrangements.

“However, we’re currently seeing a particular concentration of cases in the Langholm and Canonbie areas.

“Although we have routine testing in the area, arrangements have been made to secure additional testing to run in the DG13 and DG14 postcode areas from Saturday January 23 until Tuesday January 26.

“Please note that in this instance we are encouraging all residents in these postcode areas to come forward to be tested over these four days – in the hope that we can we can identify live cases and help halt the spread.

“Testing of a population in general has not been undertaken before within Dumfries and Galloway, and this process and its outcomes will be closely monitored.

“It should be noted that mass population testing in this way is only possible in this instance because of the very focused nature of these cases, within a focused area with a relatively small population – and the extra testing capacity has been secured on a limited basis for this very specific purpose.”

All health and social care staff who live and work in this area are also being urged to be tested over the next four days.

Testing will be available at Kilngreen Car Park in Langholm, DG13 0JN, from 11 am to 4 pm between January 23 and January 26.

The Mobile Testing Unit will be by prior appointment only, and these can be made from 9.30 am the day of the test by visiting https://www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test