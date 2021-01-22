More than 100 people caught by Cumbria Police drink drive campaign

More than 100 people have been caught by Cumbria Police during its month-long winter drink drive campaign.

During the December campaign officers conducted 492 breath tests, which found 30 drivers to be over the legal alcohol limit. 12 were arrested for failing to provide.

75 drivers tested positive for driving while under the influence of drugs and six were arrested following an impairment test.

The force says officers use intelligence to identify dangerous drivers across the county and will look to stop those vehicles and check for any offences.

As well as being able to test for drink driving, officers can conduct a roadside drugs test and a fitness impairment test to see if a driver is unfit to drive through alcohol and/or drugs.

In 2020, Cumbria Police arrested 883 drivers for drug driving, up from 561 in 2019. There were 437 drivers arrested for drink driving, down from 577 in the previous year.

There were also 109 drivers arrested for failing to provide, up from 12 in the previous year.

In 2020 we have seen a significant increase in drug drivers arrested. The limits for illegal drugs are low and even a small amount can put you over the limit. Drugs like alcohol can equally have a dangerous impact on your driving. If you are caught, we will look to prosecute and bring you before the courts. Ben Swinson, Chief Inspector for Roads Policing

Police warn that even one drink can lead to tragic consequences.