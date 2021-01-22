Two armed robbers who targeted Workington shop jailed for four years

Two armed robbers who targeted a Workington shop have been jailed for four years.

29-year-old Mark Huddart and Brian Holliday, who is 34, were seen on CCTV entering the McColl's store on Harrington Road carrying an axe and crowbar just before 8am on 4 November last year.

They threatened a member of staff with their weapons and demanded cash from the till.

When the till was opened, cash was stuffed into a carrier bag before they fled after a customer came into the shop.

The worker was able to press a panic alarm and lock the door as police were alerted.

The pair were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today (22 January).

A woman who had been in the back of the store saw her colleague looking “shaken up”with “tears in his eyes”, physically shaking and struggling to speak, the court was told.

Huddart, of no fixed address, and Holliday, of Harrington Road, Workington, were arrested separately after the raid, the latter in possession of an unopened tobacco punch and £90 cash in notes. Both later admitted robbery and were jailed for 45 months and 49 months, respectively.