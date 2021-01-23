Good response to community testing aimed at addressing COVID spike in Langholm

COVID-19 testing has been taking place throughout Saturday in Langholm – with more spaces available over the next three days.

A localised spike in cases has seen anyone living in the DG13 and DG14 postcode areas encouraged to come forward and be tested, whether or not they have symptoms of the coronavirus.

Health and social care workers in the area are being included in this process.

Spaces on Saturday were filled very quickly. Spaces for testing on Sunday should become available at around 6.30 pm this evening, and everyone still looking to book is reminded that spaces will be available over the course of the next three days.

The approach being taken now in response to Langholm and Canonbie is only possible at this time due to an evolution of testing nationally, together with the population size and very localised geography of this spike.

Additional capacity has been secured on a limited basis for this very specific purpose.

The Scottish Government state this current arrangement has been preceded by successful trials at two other locations in Scotland where only people who were not experiencing symptoms were tested.

It is one more tool in our fight to reduce prevalence. Scottish Government spokeswoman

Anyone not currently experiencing symptoms when arranging an appointment is being urged to mark that they have been directed to receive a test.