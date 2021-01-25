Carlisle man jailed for 20 years for rapes committed in the 1990s

A Carlisle man who raped a young girl repeatedly in the 1990s has been jailed for 20 years.

Harold Nicholson, 71, of Holywell Crescent, was sentenced today at Carlisle Crown Court for five counts of rape.

The offences were reported to the police in 2019. The police have praised the victim's bravery in coming forward and bringing her abuser to justice.

Detective Constable Kerry Gibson, North Cumbria Crime and Safeguarding Team said: "It is understandably difficult and distressing for victims of rape to talk about what happened to them, but the courage this victim has shown has enabled us to provide justice.

“There is no doubt that Nicholson’s actions have had a profound impact on the victim’s life, but I hope she and her family feel able to try and move forward now that justice has been done.

“I hope that this sentence sends a clear message to the perpetrators that no matter how much time has passed, serious sexual assaults will not be tolerated by Cumbria Constabulary and we will do everything within our power to hold them accountable for their actions and bring them to justice.

“No matter how much time has passed, support is available in Cumbria for victims of sexual offences. The Constabulary works closely with trusted partner agencies to provide the appropriate support which is tailored to an individual’s circumstances.

“I would encourage anyone who has been victim to a sexual offence to contact police so that our officers can investigate. You will be supported throughout our investigation.”