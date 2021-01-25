Elderly woman dies in Crossmichael house fire

A 91-year-old woman has died in a fire at her home in Crossmichael Village in Dumfries and Galloway.

Emergency services were called to Main Street in the village north of Castle Douglas at around 4am this morning.

Police Scotland says enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing but it is not thought there are any suspicious circumstances.

A spokesman said: "Our enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing and a full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."