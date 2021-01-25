Funeral held for hospital electrician who died of Covid-19

People lined the streets in Carlisle for the funeral of a hospital electrician who died earlier this month after contracting coronavirus.

North Cumbria Integrated Care announced that Michael Wilson, who worked in the estates team based at Carleton Clinic, passed away on 9 January after battling the virus. He left behind a wife and his two children Harry, 12 and Arabella, 7.

His colleagues paid their respects as he made his final journey, with his cortege passing his van outside Inglewood, Carleton Clinic. At 11am, the whole organisation fell silent for Michael, who they called 'a kind and generous' man.

The trust said: "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues. Forever in our hearts."