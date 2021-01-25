Galloway actor and Outlander star Sam Heughan has kicked off Burns Night celebrations by raising a glass to the famous poet.

It has been tradition since the early 1800s to celebrate the life and works of Robert Burns every January 25, but all events will take place virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video on Twitter, Heughan, who is originally from Kirkcudbrightshire, asked for people across the globe to celebrate the occasion. In the video he raises a glass of his own brand of 'Sassenach' whisky.

He said: "Tae friends and fellow Scots. By birth and ancestry, or by inclination, I call on you to raise a toast tae Scotland's Bard Rabbie Burns.

"Tae the man who shared so many words that connect folks from every corner of the world. Tae the works that have inspired musicians, writers, artists and actors.

"In his words: 'Oh wad some power the giftie gie us. To see oursels as others see us.'

"This Burns Night I look forward to seeing so many of you. So, to each and every one of you - Slàinte Mhath."

Heughan will celebrate his homeland in a new documentary series. The 40-year-old has teamed up with fellow Outlander star Graham McTavish to showcase the beauty of Scotland in Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham.

The eight-episode series, which will delve into the history, culture and wonders of Scotland, will premier on February 14.