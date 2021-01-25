A man is in critical condition in hospital after his car left the road and hit a tree in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police were called to reports of a serious crash on the A710 Dumfries to New Abbey to Dalbeattie road, near to Southwick on Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 9pm. It involved a grey coloured Vauxhall Corsa.

A 20-year-old man was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious injuries, and another male and female, both aged 17, remain in hospital with more minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours as officers examined the scene and police say a full investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.