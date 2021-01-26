Highest number of Covid deaths recorded in Cumbria since pandemic began

There were 85 deaths in Cumbria in the week ending 15 January, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. That is up from 68 the previous week.It is the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Cumbria in any week during the pandemic, according the the Office for National Statistics.

It comes as the UK death toll from Covid has tops 100,000.

Figures show coronavirus accounted for four in ten deaths registered in England and Wales in the same week - the highest proportion recorded during the pandemic.

There were 7,245 deaths registered where "novel coronavirus" was mentioned on the death certificate in England and Wales, the Office for National Statistics (ONS said).

This is a 19.6% rise from the previous week, when 6,057 deaths were registered.

It is also the third highest weekly number recorded during the pandemic and at 40.2%, the week with the highest proportion of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded so far.

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 in care homes continued to rise, with 1,271 deaths in care homes registered in the week ending January 15. This is up 32.3% from 960 the previous week.

Overall, there were 1,719 deaths of care home residents involving coronavirus either in the home, at hospital or another location, up 25.4% from the previous seven days.