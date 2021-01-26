Mass Covid testing extended to people living or working in Hawick

Mass coronavirus testing has been extended to people living or working in Hawick.

Anyone in the area can now book a swab for Covid-19, even if they are not showing symptoms of the virus.

Testing is available seven days a week from the Mobile Testing Unit located in the Teviotdale Leisure Centre. NHS Borders says appointments must be booked in advance.

Dr Tim Patterson, Director of Public Health, said: “Evidence suggests that up to a third of people who have Covid-19 do not have any symptoms.

"Extending the testing facility in Hawick to test people without symptoms will enable us to detect more cases of the virus and help prevent the spread.

“It is a quick process and I encourage anyone living in the Hawick area to make an appointment even if they currently feel well as some people can have Covid-19 without displaying any of the common symptoms.”