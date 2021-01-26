United's game against Newport called off due to waterlogged pitch

Carlisle United's game against Newport County has been called off because of a waterlogged pitch, it has been confirmed.

The Blues were due to take on the South Wales club away, who are just a point ahead of them in the table.

United's previous three matches were postponed because of a number of Covid-19 cases at the club.

A pitch inspection was carried out by Lee Swabey ahead of kick-off earlier this afternoon, with the referee deeming the surface unplayable due to the weather.

A statement said: "Newport County AFC would like to thank the ground staff for their continued efforts, and details for a rearranged fixture will be announced in due course."