Carlisle turns purple for virtual Holocaust Memorial Day

Buildings around Carlisle will light up purple this evening to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

The 27th of January was the date in 1945 that Soviet troops liberated the Auschwitz extermination camp in German-occupied Poland.

Today, communities around the world are remember those who were murdered during the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution and other genocides such as Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. However, due to the pandemic most events will move online this year.

Local landmarks in Carlisle will be lit up between dusk and midnight and will include: The Griffin Pub, The Hallmark Hotel, Carlisle Railway Station and Cumbria House.

The Griffin lit up purple for Holocaust Memorial Day. Credit: Cumbria County Council

Councillor Christine Bowditch, Cumbria County Council said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is a chance for us to reflect and remember but also to think about our own actions and how we can ‘be the light in the darkness’.

“Due to the pandemic, this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day will be different to previous years, with most activities taking place online. However, this does not take away from the day’s importance or impact, and there are several ways we can safely get involved from home.”

This year’s theme is ‘Be the light in the darkness’ which encourages the public to reflect on the events of the Holocaust.

The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust’s annual UK Commemorative Event will be streamed online between 7-8pm on Wednesday 27 January. People are encouraged to register online through website in advance of the ceremony to receive a link.