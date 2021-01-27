Covid-19 vaccinations are progressing in the region with 8000 delivered last week, making the total 15,000.

However, a reminder is being issued that Covid-19 still continues to pose a risk to everyone even after vaccination and that rules should still be followed.

270 new positive cases of COVID-19 were identified within Dumfries and Galloway in the week ending Sunday January 24 which showed a decrease from 432 cases the week before.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway Interim Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “This is good progress, and doubtlessly due to everyone’s efforts and sacrifices, but we still have some way to go in bringing down the number of cases.

“We need to keep momentum going in this direction, and I’d urge everyone to follow the rules around staying at home except for essential reasons and when out wearing face coverings, maintaining good hand hygiene and physically distancing.

"It continues to be crucial that if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, even if mild, individuals self-isolate with their household members and book a test.”

A total of 5258 coronavirus tests were carried out, up from 4809 the previous week.

Ms White said: “You cannot let your guard down once vaccinated. Please continue to follow the rules as the vaccinations continue, and help protect yourself and your communities.”

There were 531 close contacts identified in the week ending January 24 which is down from 774 the week before.

It is estimated that the locally calculated positivity rate for the area is at around six per cent, down from 9.2 per cent.

As of Thursday 21 January the seven day new case rate I 206.2 per 100,000 which is a decrease from the week ending Thursday 14 January which was 285.5.

Positive COVID-19 cases are present across all four locality areas in Dumfries and Galloway – in Annandale and Eskdale, Nithsdale, Stewartry and Wigtownshire.