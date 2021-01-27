NHS Scotland warn of fake Covid-19 vaccination scam

NHS Scotland is warning people in Southern Scotland to remain vigilant after reports of a number of fake invitations for coronavirus vaccines.

The health board said scam emails include a link to register for the vaccine, however no registration is required for the real vaccination.

The fake site also asks for bank details either to verify identification or to make a payment.

Members of the public have been urged to be aware after a spike in scams as the vaccination programme is rolled out.

Gordon Young, Head of Counter Fraud Services said “During the COVID-19 pandemic, NHSScotland has been under increasing pressure and this includes the NHS and its staff being the target of new frauds.

"These frauds are also aimed at members of the public. It is totally unacceptable that at a time of a national health crisis, unscrupulous individuals would attempt to take advantage of the health service and the public.”

The Counter Fraud Services say it is "vitally important" that everyone knows that the NHS will never:

Ask for, or accept, cash for vaccines

Ask for your banking details or identity documents

Email you to arrange your COVID-19 vaccination

Turn up at your residence unannounced

Suspicious emails can be forwarded to report@phishing.gov.uk, and the public can also contact Crimestoppers dedicated Covid-19 fraud team.