"Please stay home": Widow of Carlisle man who died of Covid-19

Video report by Hannah McNulty.

The family of a Carlisle man who died of coronavirus is urging others to 'stay home and protect the NHS', as the UK reaches the grim milestone of more than 100,000 deaths.

Lee Davidson was the father of three boys and husband to Teresa Davidson. She wants others to think of Lee as a person, and not another statistic.

For the 45-year-old, coronavirus symptoms in mid-December and deteriorated quickly. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and later died on New Year's Eve.

Speaking to ITV Border, Teresa said: "The Cumberland infirmary had to transfer my husband to Newcastle RVI. The night before he passed away the information was that he was doing really well, but then he took a turn for the worst and there was nothing they could do for him"

Credit: Family photo.

Lee leaves behind three young sons - Jack Harry and Issac, who is just seven.

"We're not doing great", explained Teresa. "We feel very isolated and we have reached out to Child Bereavement UK, not just for the children but myself for support and guidance. Home schooling is proving difficult as they're not able to concentrate much."

Lee was diabetic and the whole family took precautions, yet this has still happened. She said: "I think it's important to get a point across that these are not numbers now these are people that we actually know.

"This is devastation that I've got three children by myself it could happen to anybody we thought we wouldn't be affected by it and look at what's happened.

"Please stay home, stay safe, protect each other and look after the NHS; they're under so much pressure and they cannot cope."

Teresa hopes by sharing Lee's story, they may drive this message home.