On tonight's programme - the toll from COVID climbs with 8,000 Scottish deaths, and there are further fatalities at a Stranraer care home. Also on the programme, as classrooms remain empty, we hear from the parents struggling with homeschooling. The First Minister tells Representing Border the government will look again at what more help can be given to families living in rural communities. Plus the SNP's new plan to hold a second independence referendum. Peter MacMahon speaks to the party Deputy Leader Keith Brown.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: