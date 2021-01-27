A further four residents at a care home in Stranraer have died in the last week after contracting coronavirus.

That brings the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 at Thorney Croft Care Home to 14, with 46 staff and 46 residents having tested positive. A statement from Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said: "Thoughts continue to be with families and with staff at this time."

"...this has been a very difficult and distressing situation for all involved, and note the swift action, dedication and commitment of care home operators Community Integrated Careand their colleagues in how they have responded."

