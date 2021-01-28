On tonight's programme - The Finance Secretary unveils a draft budget she says will create jobs, tackle inequalities and help the country recover from the pandemic. Kate Forbes promises extra cash for the NHS, more investment in local public services and financial support for families. She also pledges help for business. We have the details, opposition reaction and Peter MacMahon interviews Ms Forbes. Also on the programme the Prime Minister comes north claiming Scots don't want endless talk of another independence referendum. We report on what proved a controversial visit. Plus the row over transphobia that's splitting the SNP. Peter speaks to the party Westminster Deputy Leader Kirsten Oswald.

