Health bosses in Cumbria are asking people not to be complacent, as Covid infection rates continue to drop, warning we could see infections soar if we let our guard down.

Latest data released today shows the week ending 22 January recorded the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths the county has seen since the pandemic began.

1,913 new Covid cases in Cumbria (decrease of 724 from 2,637 cases the previous week)

85 Covid-19-related deaths were registered in Cumbria

Despite infection rates dropping, Cumbria's director of public health said hospitals remain 'under intense pressure', with new admissions continuing to go up in the south of the county.

Colin Cox said: “Our biggest risk now is that we start to think this is all over, infections are falling, and we have the vaccination programme rolling out. These things are both true and good news. But we cannot let our guard down or we will once again see infections rocket.

“85 local people died from COVID-19 this week, our highest ever number. That is a tragedy and reflects the extremely high infection rate we’ve seen over the past six weeks. We really must not let ourselves slip back to that place. Please keep doing what you’re doing, stick to the lockdown rules and we can get infections down to a manageable level.”

For the 6th week in a row Carlisle had the greatest number of new coronavirus cases, recording 591.

The number of new patients admitted with positive status in North Cumbria Integrated Care (NCIC) decreased from the previous week.

However, the number of new patients admitted in University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMB) increased from the previous week by 113%.