Police investigate after woman poses as Covid vaccine nurse in Dumfries

Police are investigating after a woman claiming to be a nurse offered a Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly person in Dumfries and Galloway

She went to an address of an older person at Penmann Gardens, Heathhall, Dumfries at around 4pm on Friday 22 January.

It is thought that the female posed as a nurse to gain entry to the property. Officers are now appealing for the public’s help with the report.

If you have any information that may assist officers with their enquiries, police are asking the public to contact 101 and quote reference number 2434 of 26th January 2021.